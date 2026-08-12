Total Solar Eclipse Sweeps Across Greenland, Iceland and Spain Today

A total solar eclipse is taking place today, August 12, 2026, with the path of totality crossing parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain and a small corner of northeastern Portugal, according to NASA.

Observers inside the narrow path of totality will see the Moon completely cover the Sun, briefly revealing the solar corona and turning daylight into twilight. In parts of Spain, totality will occur close to sunset and last less than about two and a half minutes.

A much larger region will experience a partial solar eclipse, including most of Europe, much of Canada, parts of the northern United States and northwestern Africa.

People watching the eclipse should use certified solar-viewing glasses during all partial phases. Looking directly at the Sun without proper protection can cause serious eye damage; eye protection may be removed only during the brief period of totality for observers actually inside the total-eclipse path.