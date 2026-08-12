Ronald Williams Sr. Kills Four Children, Woman and Himself in Winfield, Kansas, Reports Say

Ronald Williams Sr. has been identified as the suspect in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Winfield, Kansas, that left six people dead, according to local media reports.

Authorities said Williams reportedly called 911 and told dispatchers that he intended to harm himself and his family and that everyone inside the home was already dead.

Police responding to the residence found four children, a woman and Williams dead.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the killings, including the relationships among those involved and the events leading up to the shooting.