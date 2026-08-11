Tornado Warning Issued for Sandy Hook, Newfoundland and Bruin, Kentucky

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Sandy Hook, Newfoundland and Bruin, Kentucky, until 5:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning covers parts of Elliott County and nearby communities, with pea-sized hail also possible.

Approximately 4,828 people and three schools are within the warned area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents should take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.