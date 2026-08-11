Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Highland Lake, Sussex and Glenwood, New Jersey

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Highland Lake, Sussex and Glenwood, New Jersey, until 6:00 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

The storm is capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

The warning also includes Vernon, McAfee and surrounding communities in northern New Jersey.

Approximately 19,754 people, seven schools and one hospital are within the warned area.

Residents should move indoors, stay away from windows and secure loose outdoor objects until the severe storm has passed.