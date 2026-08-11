Tornado Warning Issued for York, Oldtown and Rush, Kentucky

A Tornado Warning is in effect for York, Oldtown and Rush, Kentucky, until 5:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also covers nearby communities including Carter, Iron Hill and surrounding portions of northeastern Kentucky. Pea-sized hail is also possible.

Approximately 6,719 people and two schools are within the warning area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents should take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.