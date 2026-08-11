Warm and Mostly Dry Night Expected Across South Florida

A generally dry and warm night is expected across South Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to mostly dissipate after sunset, leaving mostly clear skies overnight.

Temperatures will remain unusually warm, with overnight lows near 80°F in Miami, around 79°F in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Naples.

Rain chances will increase slightly on Wednesday, but showers and thunderstorms are still expected to remain isolated to scattered.

Hot conditions are also expected to continue during the day Wednesday.