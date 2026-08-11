Tornado Warning Issued for Cayuga, Kingman and Bloomingdale, Indiana

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Cayuga, Kingman and Bloomingdale, Indiana, until 6:00 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes Newport and surrounding communities in western Indiana. Pea-sized hail is also possible.

Approximately 4,757 people and four schools are within the warning area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents should take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.