A Tornado Warning continues for Ezel, Hazel Green and Dan, Kentucky, until 5:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes Mariba, Valeria, Grassy Creek, Trent and surrounding communities.

The storm is capable of producing golf ball-sized hail, adding to the tornado threat.

Approximately 4,894 people and three schools are within the warning area.

Residents should remain in shelter, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, until the warning expires or authorities give the all-clear.