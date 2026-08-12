Powerful Supercell in South Dakota Produces Apple-Sized Hail Near Newell

A powerful supercell thunderstorm in South Dakota is producing extremely large hail, around 3 inches in diameter or larger, near Newell, according to storm reports.

The storm is also showing rotation, raising concern for a possible tornado threat as it moves through the area.

Hail of this size can cause major damage to vehicles, roofs, windows and crops, and anyone in the storm’s path should move indoors and stay away from windows.

Residents near Newell and surrounding areas should closely monitor National Weather Service warnings and be prepared to take shelter if a Tornado Warning is issued.