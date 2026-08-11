Tornado Warning Issued for Parts of Fountain, Parke and Vermillion Counties, Indiana

A Tornado Warning is in effect until 6:00 p.m. EDT for southern Fountain, northwestern Parke and central Vermillion counties in Indiana, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves southeast at around 40 mph.

The storm was located near Newport, with communities including Cayuga, Kingman, Bloomingdale and Turkey Run State Park in or near the projected path.

Residents in the warning area should take cover immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.

The warning is based on radar-detected rotation, meaning a tornado could develop or already be occurring.