Destructive Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Rosebud, Mission and Antelope, South Dakota

A destructive Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Rosebud, Mission and Antelope, South Dakota, until 12:30 a.m. CDT, with observed wind gusts reaching 100 mph.

Winds of this magnitude can cause extensive damage to roofs, trees, power lines and vehicles and pose a serious threat to anyone outdoors or in vulnerable structures.

Residents in the warned area should move immediately into a sturdy building, stay away from windows and remain sheltered until the storm passes.