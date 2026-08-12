Thunderstorms Bring Minor Flooding Risk to Ventura County Mountains and Antelope Valley

Thunderstorms are ongoing across the northern Ventura County mountains east of Lockwood Valley near Frazier Park, with localized minor flooding possible, according to the latest radar update.

Additional shower and thunderstorm activity is also developing across the far eastern Antelope Valley, including areas east of Lancaster and Palmdale.

Drivers and residents in affected areas should be alert for brief heavy rain, slick roads and localized flooding in low-lying or poor-drainage areas as storms continue moving through the region.