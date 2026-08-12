Darline Graham Advances to GOP Senate Runoff With Trump’s Backing

Darline Graham has advanced to the Republican runoff in South Carolina’s special U.S. Senate election, moving one step closer to securing the GOP nomination for the seat previously held by her late brother, Lindsey Graham. (AP News)

With roughly 37% of the vote counted, Graham was leading the Republican primary with about 32.5%, while Russell Fry had just over 23% and Ralph Norman was also competing closely for the second runoff spot. Because no candidate reached 50%, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff scheduled for August 25. (Reuters)

Graham, who was appointed to temporarily fill the Senate vacancy, is running with the backing of President Donald Trump as she seeks to retain the seat through the special election. (AP News)

The identity of Graham’s runoff opponent was still being determined as votes continued to be counted.