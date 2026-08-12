News

VIDEO: Two Injured in Random Knife Attack at Hong Kong Housing Estate

Published: day واحد ago
VIDEO: Two Injured in Random Knife Attack at Hong Kong Housing Estate
Screenshot

A 22-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking people with a knife at Baguio Villa in Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong, leaving two people injured, according to Hong Kong media reports. 

Police received multiple reports at around 9:20 a.m. Monday that a knife-wielding man was attacking people at the residential complex. The injured included a domestic helper who suffered a back wound and a security guard who sustained an injury to his elbow

Video circulating online appears to show another man intervening during the incident, but I could not verify the claim that he was a migrant or that he specifically saved a Chinese woman. Available reliable reports confirm the knife attack and two injuries, but not those identity details. 

The suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Published: day واحد ago
زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى