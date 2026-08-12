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A 22-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking people with a knife at Baguio Villa in Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong, leaving two people injured, according to Hong Kong media reports.



VIDEO: Two Injured in Random Knife Attack at Hong Kong Housing Estate https://t.co/GcK9YUoQgV pic.twitter.com/CCgWdv60p9 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 12, 2026

Police received multiple reports at around 9:20 a.m. Monday that a knife-wielding man was attacking people at the residential complex. The injured included a domestic helper who suffered a back wound and a security guard who sustained an injury to his elbow.

Video circulating online appears to show another man intervening during the incident, but I could not verify the claim that he was a migrant or that he specifically saved a Chinese woman. Available reliable reports confirm the knife attack and two injuries, but not those identity details.

The suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.