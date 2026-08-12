Severe Storm Risk Stretches From the Plains to the Ohio Valley Wednesday

A Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms extends from parts of the northern and central Plains into the Lower Ohio Valley on Wednesday, according to the latest Day 1 outlook from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

The Level 2 of 5 Slight Risk covers a broad corridor including portions of South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky, based on the outlook map.

Surrounding areas from the Rockies through parts of the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast are under lower-level thunderstorm or severe-weather risks.

Residents across the highlighted corridor should monitor forecasts and be prepared for severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings as storms develop Wednesday.