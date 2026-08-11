Tornado Warning in Kentucky as Radar-Tracked Storm Moves Southeast at 45 MPH

A Tornado Warning remains in effect for parts of Carter and Lawrence counties in Kentucky until 5:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a radar-tracked tornado moves southeast at approximately 45 mph.

The storm was reported near Camp Dix, with communities including Olive Hill and Webbville in or near the projected path.

The warning area includes homes and structures vulnerable to damaging winds, and residents are being urged to take cover immediately.

Move to the lowest floor of a sturdy building, stay away from windows, and if no shelter is available, lie flat in a low spot and cover your head until the danger has passed.