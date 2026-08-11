Tornado Warning Issued for Grayson, Olive Hill and Webbville, Kentucky

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Grayson, Olive Hill and Webbville, Kentucky, until 5:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes Carter, Hitchins, Willard, Cherokee, Mazie and surrounding communities in northeastern Kentucky. Pea-sized hail is also possible.

Approximately 22,779 people and 10 schools are within the warned area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents should take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.