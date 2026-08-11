Tornado Warning Issued for Morehead, Wrigley and Blairs Mills, Kentucky

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Morehead, Wrigley and Blairs Mills, Kentucky, until 5:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes Cranston, Haldeman and surrounding communities in eastern Kentucky. Pea-sized hail is also possible.

Approximately 22,981 people, 10 schools and one hospital are within the warned area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents should take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.