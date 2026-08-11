Tornado Warning Issued for Garrison, Kentucky

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Garrison, Kentucky, until 5:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also covers nearby communities around Smiths Creek and surrounding portions of northeastern Kentucky.

According to the National Weather Service warning graphic, no hail is expected with this storm.

Approximately 3,158 people and two schools are within the warned area. Residents should take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.