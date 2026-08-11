Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown and Stroudsburg

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and Hackettstown, New Jersey, until 5:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

The storm is capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail.

The warning also includes Bushkill, Blairstown, Andover, Allamuchy, Hope, Oxford, Portland and surrounding communities.

Approximately 133,411 people, 41 schools and two hospitals are within the warning area.

Residents should move indoors, stay away from windows and be prepared for downed tree limbs, scattered power outages and hazardous travel conditions.