A Tornado Warning continues for Paris, Carlisle and Millersburg, Kentucky, until 5:00 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes Shawhan, Jackstown and surrounding communities. Pea-sized hail is also possible.

Approximately 18,448 people, 11 schools and two hospitals are within the warning area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents should remain in shelter, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, until the warning expires or authorities give the all-clear.