A Tornado Warning continues for Villa Grove, Philo and Sidney, Illinois, until 4:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes Pesotum, Broadlands, Newman and surrounding communities. The storm is capable of producing quarter-sized hail.

Approximately 6,219 people and six schools are within the warning area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents should remain in shelter, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, until the warning expires or authorities give the all-clear.