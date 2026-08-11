A Tornado Warning continues for Manchester, Rarden and Rome, Ohio, until 5:00 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes Otway, Lynx, Fearisville, Charters and surrounding communities.

According to the National Weather Service warning graphic, no hail is expected with this storm.

Approximately 10,724 people and three schools are within the warning area. Residents should remain in shelter, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, until the warning expires or authorities give the all-clear.