Confirmed Tornado Warning Continues for Tolono, Villa Grove and Philo, Illinois

A Tornado Warning continues for Tolono, Villa Grove and Philo, Illinois, until 4:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday, with the National Weather Service indicating that a tornado has been observed.

The warning also includes Pesotum, Sadorus, Sidney, Broadlands, Newman and surrounding communities.

The storm is capable of producing quarter-sized hail in addition to the tornado threat.

Approximately 10,966 people and 10 schools are within the warned area.

Residents should remain in shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, until the warning expires or authorities give the all-clear.