Confirmed Tornado Warning Continues for Savoy, Monticello and Tolono, Illinois

A Tornado Warning continues for Savoy, Monticello and Tolono, Illinois, until 4:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday, with the National Weather Service indicating that a tornado has been observed.

The warning also includes Philo, Sidney, Pesotum, Villa Grove, Broadlands, Newman, Bondville and surrounding communities.

The storm is also capable of producing quarter-sized hail.

Approximately 110,701 people, 28 schools and one hospital are within the warned area.

Residents should remain in shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, until the warning expires or authorities give the all-clear.