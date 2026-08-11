Tornado Warning Issued for West Union, Manchester and Peebles, Ohio

A Tornado Warning is in effect for West Union, Manchester and Peebles, Ohio, until 5:00 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes Seaman, Cherry Fork, Decatur, Bentonville, Rarden, Otway, Rome, Fearisville and surrounding communities.

According to the National Weather Service warning graphic, no hail is expected with this storm.

Approximately 29,146 people, 10 schools and one hospital are within the warned area. Residents should take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.