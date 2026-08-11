Tornado Warning Continues for Maysville, Manchester and Aberdeen

A Tornado Warning continues for Maysville, Kentucky; Manchester and Aberdeen, Ohio, until 4:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also covers Fearisville, Rectorville and surrounding communities near the Ohio River.

According to the National Weather Service warning graphic, no hail is expected with this storm.

Approximately 13,506 people are within the warned area. Residents should remain in shelter, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, until the warning expires or authorities give the all-clear.