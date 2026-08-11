Tornado Warning Continues for Mount Orab, Sardinia and Mowrystown, Ohio

A Tornado Warning remains in effect for Mount Orab, Sardinia and Mowrystown, Ohio, until 4:15 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a storm with radar-indicated rotation moves across the area.

The warning also includes nearby communities such as East Danville, Buford and Georgetown. According to the warning graphic, around 19,483 people, 9 schools and no hospitals are within the affected area.

Residents in the warning zone should take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, and stay away from windows until the warning expires.