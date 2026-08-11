Tornado Warning Issued for Cedarville, South Charleston and Jeffersonville, Ohio

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Cedarville, South Charleston and Jeffersonville, Ohio, until 3:00 p.m. EDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes South Solon, Selma, Clifton, Midway, Milledgeville and surrounding communities.

Approximately 20,051 people and 11 schools are within the warned area. No hail is expected, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents in the affected area should seek shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.