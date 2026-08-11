Tornado Warning Issued for Le Claire, Port Byron and Erie

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Le Claire, Iowa; Port Byron, Illinois; and Erie, Illinois, until 9:15 a.m. CDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes Princeton, Hillsdale, Joslin and surrounding communities. Pea-sized hail is possible with the storm.

Approximately 11,920 people and seven schools are within the warning area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents in the storm’s path should take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.