Tornado Warning Issued for Channahon, Minooka and Manteno, Illinois

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Channahon, Minooka and Manteno, Illinois, until 11:30 a.m. CDT Tuesday, as a dangerous thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also covers Manhattan, Braidwood, Peotone, Beecher, Crete, Grant Park and surrounding communities. No hail is expected with the storm.

Approximately 180,000 people and 71 schools are within the warning area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents in the affected area should take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.