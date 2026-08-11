Tornado Warning Stretches From Benton Harbor, Michigan to Plymouth and Argos, Indiana

A Tornado Warning is in effect across a large portion of southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana, extending from the Benton Harbor area southward toward Plymouth and Argos, as dangerous thunderstorms move through the region Tuesday.

Radar imagery shows an extensive area of intense storms crossing the Michigan-Indiana border, with radar-indicated rotation prompting tornado warnings in portions of the region.

Communities in and around Benton Harbor, Niles, South Bend, Plymouth, Argos and surrounding areas should closely monitor warnings and be prepared to seek shelter immediately.

The storms are part of a broader severe-weather outbreak affecting the Midwest, with damaging winds and embedded tornadoes possible as the system moves eastward.

Residents under a Tornado Warning should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows, until the warning has ended.