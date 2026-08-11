A Tornado Warning continues for Joliet, Bolingbrook and Romeoville, Illinois, until 11:00 a.m. CDT Tuesday, as a dangerous thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes Woodridge, Darien, Willowbrook, Lemont, Lockport, Homer Glen, New Lenox and surrounding communities. No hail is expected.

Approximately 340,304 people, 100 schools and two hospitals are within the warning area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents should remain in shelter, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, until the warning expires or authorities give the all-clear.