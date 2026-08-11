Destructive Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Aurora, Joliet and Naperville, Illinois

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Aurora, Joliet and Naperville, Illinois, until 11:15 a.m. CDT Tuesday, with the National Weather Service warning of destructive wind gusts up to 80 mph.

The warning covers a large portion of the Chicago metropolitan area, including Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Chicago Heights, Harvey, Hinsdale, Mokena and surrounding communities.

The National Weather Service warns that a tornado is also possible, while pea-sized hail could accompany the storm.

More than 3.3 million people, 1,042 schools and 35 hospitals are within the warning area.

Residents should seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building and stay away from windows, as 80-mph winds can cause significant damage to trees, power lines and structures.