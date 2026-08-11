Destructive 80 MPH Winds Racing Toward Chicago Suburbs, Tornado-Like Damage Possible

Straight-line winds reaching 80 mph or locally higher are racing through the Chicago suburbs Tuesday morning, with the National Weather Service warning that they are capable of producing tornado-like damage.

The destructive winds are expected to move through eastern Kane and Kendall counties within minutes, before pushing into DuPage and northern Will counties.

Communities in and near the path include Aurora, Naperville, Plainfield, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Woodridge and surrounding areas, with the system continuing east toward the Chicago area.

Winds of this magnitude can cause widespread tree and power-line damage and structural damage. Residents in the path of the storms should move indoors, stay away from windows and remain in a sturdy location until the threat passes.