A Tornado Warning continues for Chicago, Cicero and Berwyn, Illinois, until 11:15 a.m. CDT Tuesday, as a dangerous thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the Chicago area.

The warning also includes Oak Park, Elmhurst, Franklin Park, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Summit, Bloomingdale and surrounding communities. No hail is expected with the storm.

More than 3.29 million people, 768 schools and 57 hospitals are within the warning area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents should remain in shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, until the warning expires or authorities issue an all-clear.