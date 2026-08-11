Tornado Warning Issued for London, West Jefferson and Mechanicsburg, Ohio

A Tornado Warning is in effect for London, West Jefferson and Mechanicsburg, Ohio, until 10:00 a.m. EDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes Catawba, South Vienna, Plumwood, Lafayette and surrounding communities. According to the warning graphic, no hail is expected with this storm.

Approximately 40,983 people, 14 schools and one hospital are within the warning area.

Residents in the affected area should take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.