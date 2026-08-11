Tornado Warning Issued for Dubuque, Asbury and Dyersville, Iowa

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Dubuque, Asbury and Dyersville, Iowa, until 8:15 a.m. CDT Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was issued due to radar-indicated rotation capable of producing a tornado, with pea-sized hail also possible.

The warned area also includes Delhi, Hopkinton, Epworth, Holy Cross, Sherrill and Bernard, with approximately 108,815 people potentially exposed.

Residents in the affected area should take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.