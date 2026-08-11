Tornado Warning Issued for Manchester, Winthrop and Earlville, Iowa

Tornado Warning Continues for Manchester, Earlville and Delhi, Iowa

A Tornado Warning continues for Manchester, Earlville and Delhi, Iowa, until 8:00 a.m. CDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado moves through the area.

The warning is based on radar-indicated rotation, meaning a tornado could develop or already be occurring. Pea-sized hail is also possible with the storm.

Residents in Manchester, Earlville, Delhi and surrounding areas should remain in shelter, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.

Anyone in the warned area should take cover immediately and remain sheltered until the warning expires or authorities issue an all-clear.