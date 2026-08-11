Tornado Warning Issued for Maquoketa, Preston and Delmar, Iowa

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Maquoketa, Preston and Delmar, Iowa, until 8:45 a.m. CDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes Baldwin, Charlotte, Miles and surrounding communities, with pea-sized hail possible.

Approximately 12,442 people, 13 schools and one hospital are within the warning area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents in the affected area should take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, and remain sheltered until the threat has passed.