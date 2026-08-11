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ChatGPT Experiencing Service Disruptions

Published: 6 days ago
ChatGPT Experiencing Service Disruptions

ChatGPT is experiencing service disruptions affecting some users, with reports of errors and problems accessing conversations.

OpenAI’s status history shows recent incidents involving elevated error rates, although its current status page presently reports systems as fully operational, suggesting the disruption may be intermittent or limited to some users. 

Users experiencing problems may encounter failed responses, loading issues or difficulty accessing conversations.

Published: 6 days ago
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