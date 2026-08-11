A Tornado Warning continues for Dubuque, Asbury and Dyersville, Iowa, until 8:15 a.m. CDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning area also includes Epworth, Holy Cross, New Vienna, Key West, Bernard and surrounding communities. Pea-sized hail is also possible.

Nearly 100,000 people are within the warned area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents should take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, and remain sheltered until the warning has expired.