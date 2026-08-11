A Tornado Warning continues for Delmar, Charlotte and Goose Lake, Iowa, until 8:45 a.m. CDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning covers portions of eastern Iowa, including Delmar, Charlotte and surrounding communities, with pea-sized hail also possible.

Approximately 2,477 people and four schools are within the warning area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents in the storm’s path should take shelter immediately, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, and stay away from windows.