Jetstar A320 Narrowly Avoids Collision With Qatar Airways Boeing 777 at Sydney Airport

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A Jetstar Airbus A320 narrowly avoided a collision with a Qatar Airways Boeing 777 at Sydney Airport, after the Jetstar pilots were forced to brake sharply while taxiing for departure to the Gold Coast.

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. Sunday as the Qatar Airways 777, which was not carrying passengers, was being towed by an aircraft tug across a taxiway. Both aircraft stopped before a collision occurred.

A Jetstar cabin crew member was injured during the sudden braking and received medical attention. The incident also caused damage to the connection between the Qatar aircraft’s nose gear and the tug.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the near-collision.