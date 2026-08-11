Six-Year-Old Girl Killed in A12 Crash Near Colchester, Essex

A six-year-old girl has died and another child was injured after a collision involving a lorry and a car on the A12 near Colchester, Essex, police said.

The crash occurred Monday morning on the northbound carriageway near Junction 28. The six-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second child was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

Essex Police said no arrests were made following the collision. The lorry driver passed roadside tests and is expected to be interviewed by officers in the coming days.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.