News
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Strikes Iran’s Khuzestan Province Near Haftgel
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Khuzestan Province in southwestern Iran early Sunday, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.
The earthquake was recorded at approximately 3:08 a.m. local time and affected the area around Haftgel and Izeh.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage following the tremor. Authorities are expected to assess affected areas and provide further information if damage is reported.