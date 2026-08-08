Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Brooklyn and Queens, New York

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Brooklyn and Queens, New York City, until 5:00 p.m. EDT Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail, potentially bringing down tree limbs, causing scattered power outages and creating hazardous travel conditions.

The warning area includes nearly 2.94 million people, along with 544 schools and 20 hospitals, and extends across large portions of Brooklyn and Queens toward the Atlantic coastline.

Residents are advised to move indoors, stay away from windows and remain alert for additional weather warnings as the storm moves across New York City.