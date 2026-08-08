At least 19 people were injured, including six seriously, after a freight train collided with a passenger train near Križevci, Croatia, according to initial reports.

Video: At Least 19 Injured, 6 Seriously, in Train Collision Near Križevci, Croatia https://t.co/Uwh8jdfQ1D pic.twitter.com/QNhAE42Cz5 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 8, 2026

Emergency services responded to the scene, with the seriously injured receiving urgent medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

The crash has disrupted rail traffic in the area, while further information on the condition of the injured and the cause of the accident is expected.