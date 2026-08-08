Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Across Five Northeast States Until 8 PM

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. EDT Saturday for portions of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center.

The watch stretches from parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey northward through eastern New York and into western New England, including areas near New York City, Albany, Poughkeepsie, Scranton and Hartford.

Residents across the watch area should remain alert for rapidly developing severe thunderstorms and monitor local warnings as storms move through the Northeast this afternoon and evening.