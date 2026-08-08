Tornado Possible as Severe Thunderstorm Warning Continues for Palm Coast, Marineland and Summer Haven

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Palm Coast, Marineland and Summer Haven, Florida, until 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday, with forecasters warning that a tornado is also possible.

The storm could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail, along with potentially dangerous conditions across Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Approximately 52,559 people are within the latest warning area. Residents should remain indoors, stay away from windows and be prepared to move to an interior room on the lowest floor if a Tornado Warning is issued.